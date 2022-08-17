Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is CONFIRMED for the show

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is an internet celebrity and enjoys a humongous fan following of 28.1 million. The social media sensation creates innovative reels and content to engage with his audience. He rose to popularity during the pandemic by producing content on social media, and that fandom gave him a name in showbiz too. Bollywood and television celebrities started collaborating with him to gain a wider reach in order to promote their projects. This stardom helped Mr. Faisu to get his first television reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Mr. Faisu is currently seen in Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While the show is still on, he has already bagged his second reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. A source close to the show has confirmed his participation in this celebrity dance reality show. The social media sensation has shown his dance skills online, and now he has got an opportunity to groove on the stage in front of noted judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi. It would be interesting to see his choreographer for Jhalak.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been in the news ever since it announced its comeback after a hiatus of five years. The show boasts popular names from the entertainment industry - Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Paras Kalnawat, Niti Taylor, Rubina Dilaik, and Ali Asgar. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be hosted by the talented Maniesh Paul. The show will premiere on September 3 on Colors.

About Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh is winning hearts with his daredevil performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and has become a household name. For the unversed, Faisu worked as a part-time salesman to earn pocket money during his college days. In 2019, Faisal featured in several music videos including Viah Nai Karauna, Fruity Lagdi Hai, Kaali Meri Gadi, Nazar Na Lag Jaye.

