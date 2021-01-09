EXCLUSIVE: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Helly Shah on her birthday celebration: Had gala time with my close friends

Popular television star, Helly Shah, who has won hearts with her performance on Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, celebrated her birthday recently. The actress exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla about her birthday celebration.

Birthdays surely are a sweet reminder for all loved ones to make it special for their friends and family. Speaking of this, the popular star, Helly Shah, who we all know as Riddhima from Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, celebrated her birthday on Thursday. The gorgeous star even shared photos from her birthday celebration on set as well as from her intimate bash with her close friends and family. We caught up with Helly exclusively and asked her all about the celebrations.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Helly revealed that she is a person who loves to have an intimate gathering with her friends and family and that this year was no different. Talking about her birthday in 2021, she exclusively told us, "My birthday celebration was great. I really had a gala time celebrating it with my close friends and family. Dancing, good food, cake cutting, such lovely presents given everything the overall vibe was amazing. Everything was special as having your close friends and family along with you on your birthday is in itself a great treat."

When asked if anything about her birthday was different this year, Helly said that it was not. "Nothing was different as such I am a person who likes to have an intimate celebration with my close ones so yes they make sure that every birthday is special for me," said the gorgeous star. As it was her special day, fans poured in special wishes for her on social media and the actress was extremely grateful for the love she was getting from all of them.

Taking about it, Helly said, "I am forever grateful to my fans for pouring so much love and blessings. Appreciating and applauding everything that I do. These gestures of my fans boost me up and keeps me going. I love them all and I'm blessed to have them in my life."

I am forever grateful to my fans for pouring so much love and blessings. Appreciating and applauding everything that I do. Helly Shah

The actress gave fans a glimpse of her adventurous birthday on set as she jumped from a height with a harness and landed on the ground to cut the cake. With all the cast and crew around, Helly cut the cake. Not just this, later, she celebrated with her loved ones and shared photos from the same on her Instagram handle. The pretty star is seen cutting a cake in the shape of the number 25 as she turned a year older. Well, surely her fans could not control their excitement as the star shared glimpses from her birthday bash.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×