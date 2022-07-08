EXCLUSIVE: Ishqbaaz actress Mreenal Deshraj confirms marrying BF Ashim Matthan in a 'hush-hush' ceremony

Mreenal Deshraj, popularly known for her portrayal of Janhvi Oberai in Ishqbaaz, is a famous actress. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 and won the audience's hearts. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often treats her fans with glimpses of her personal and professional lives. A few days back, Mreenal announced that she got engaged and posted a cute picture on Instagram.

Mreenal had recently given a glimpse of her Mehendi ceremony on June 1, and for this event, the soon-to-be bride wore a pink colour suit and exuded charm. Post this, there were no other pictures from the wedding festivities. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mreenal has revealed that she has tied the knot with the love of her life Ashim Matthan. The actress said, "I got married. It was a hush-hush affair. I am having a reception and before that Mehendi and stuff. Reception is a private affair too".

According to a report in ETimes, Mreenal's fiance Ashim is in the health and wellness industry, and they met at a common friend’s house party in September 2021 and hit it off instantly. The actress had also told the news portal that Ashim had proposed to her in Goa. On June 9, the duo exchanged rings in the presence of his family in Mumbai post which they went to Nagpur to seek her parents’ blessings. She had also shared her excitement of experiencing all of life’s adventures with Ashim.

