EXCLUSIVE: Kanchi Singh's family tests positive for COVID 19 after her, actress says they are living in fear

Kanchi Singh had taken to her Instagram account to confirm that she has tested positive for the deadly virus and is currently in home quarantine.
Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Kanchi Singh's family tests positive for COVID 19 after her, actress says they are living in fear
Actress Kanchi Singh after winning hearts with her stint on Television, switched to the big screen to woo the silver screen audience. But looks like the current pandemic has caused a hindrance in her big switch. The actress has tested positive for COVID-19. Yes, you read it right, Kanchi who was shooting for her Bollywood debut Shukr-Dosh in Bhopal developed mild symptoms a few days ago, after which she got herself tested.

Talking to Pinkvilla exclusively, Kanchi revealed that not just her but her parents too have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. "Unfortunately, along with me, my parents too have tested positive for the virus and it's a sad state currently. Yes the fear is constantly there and it's uncomfortable and scary to live with it. But we have isolated ourselves and are taking all the measures and full precautions. Let's see now what happens and we know that God is always with us. We hope to get well soon," said Kanchi.

The actress earlier had taken to her social media account in sharing the news. She asked all her fans and everybody else to take utmost care and precautions and also requested people to leave their houses only if it is very urgent and unavoidable.

The actress recently bounced back into the entertainment world after her hiatus from television. Kanchi was extremely popular for her role as Gayatri in the hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

