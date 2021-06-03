EXCLUSIVE: Karan Mehra's YRKKH co star Nidhi Uttam STRONGLY comes out in his support: He is an ideal man

Amid Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s ongoing controversy, the actor’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Nidhi Uttam called him an ideal man as she extended her support to him.

Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic violence

Actor and Nisha Rawal's personal issues getting an unwanted yet major share in the limelight has done more harm than good to their relationship. Ever since the news of their love paradise dooming has been out, the internet has split in two. Nisha's friends from the industry were seen strongly standing by their friend, against her husband. Now, Karan's very dear friend and former co-star Nidhi Uttam has come out in support of her on-screen brother.

Talking Exclusively to Pinkvilla, Nidhi, while supporting Karan, said, "I can't even in my wildest dreams think of Karan being violent. He is like a brother to me and I remember how he would respect females on sets when we were working together in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. That was something that I completely appreciated of him."

Further talking about Nisha and Karan's bond, Nidhi stated, "Nisha and Karan were dating when he was shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, so we all on sets knew of their relationship. I have seen how madly he was in love with Nisha and vice versa. He has pampered her and how."

She added, "Karan never disclosed too much about his personal life unnecessarily and that's pretty natural. But whenever we all would go out for dinners together, Nisha would also join in and we have seen both of them head over heels in love with each other. I can't just believe that hell's broken loose in their paradise. Nisha has always been this bubbly girl and would always be full of energy and life. So, this entire thing of her facing bipolar disorder in context to what I read in news, I can't really comment because I don't know how people with that disorder behave actually. All I remember of Nisha is how always she would be excited and up to doing something new and exciting. Having said that, the past year, dealing with the pandemic and lockdown has been stressful for many, so can't really comment on anybody's mental health. But yes, I don't believe that Karan could hurt her or she could hurt herself. Whatever the reason is, I genuinely hope that they come together at least for the sake of the baby, else he will suffer."

Reminiscing her good old days with her reel brother Karan, Nidhi said, "Karan is a sorted man. I remember while working together, he was a thorough professional and a perfect gentleman in real life. He would always be on time, extremely well mannered, prim and proper, never cribbed, never fussed around, in fact, he would help us sort our issues too, Karan was that sorted and composed. You know I think if Karan tries from his end to mend ways with Nisha, probably things may work or probably it's that things are no longer in his hands. I really can't say anything because we haven't been much in touch ever since the pandemic struck."

Nidhi, further, absolutely refused to believe that Karan could ever have an extramarital affair, going by the allegations put on him by Nisha.

"Karan is an ideal man. I can never believe that he can have an extramarital affair. He has always been smitten by Nisha all these years. If you talk to any of the old Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast, they will only say how Karan has been a thorough gentleman throughout his work tenure with us, of almost 8-9 years. Karan and Nisha had attended my wedding in Lucknow and I too had attended their wedding in Delhi. He comes from such a reputed family. His parents are so classy and respectful. Karan takes it from them. You come to know how one's upbringing has been just by talking to that person," said Nidhi.

The actress further went on to say, "He would never be rude or insult anybody even by mistake at work and has always been so calm and composed. I really feel bad for whatever is happening with him now. I just wish, really wish that things get better between both of them. And Yes! I totally support him in this. Karan is like a brother to me. We all, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai members really wanted to come out in support of Karan as we know how he is, but we weren't sure of how to go about it. We all are shocked. I was just having a conversation with , even she is really shocked. Hina and Karan have worked closely in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and have been people's favourite on-screen pair for seven years. She too was really shocked on knowing all of this."

The actress, who refuses to believe or accept any kind of allegations put on Karan, hopes for the couple to reconcile as she has seen their love for each other grow bit by bit over the years.

For the uninitiated, Nidhi essayed the role of Nandini in the hit TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was Karan aka Naitik's on-screen sister. Nidhi and Karan have known each other for over a decade now.

We hope things get better for the couple.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

