EXCLUSIVE: KKK11’s Abhinav Shukla on his equation with Rahul Vaidya & the latter’s wedding with Disha Parmar

Abhinav Shukla says that Rahul Vaidya and he had a disliking for each other, but now that has taken a back seat.

Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya were reportedly not on the best of terms when they were a part of Bigg Boss 14. However, the duo will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 (KKK 11), and were shooting for the same in Cape Town. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Abhinav if Rahul and he have become friends now, here’s what he had to say. “Bigg Boss is a different show altogether. There people will drag you down if they feel you are moving ahead. If you are marching ahead of them, they will try to bring you down. But what I was in Bigg Boss, I was in Fear Factor, no change,” says Abhinav.

He further adds, “The thing is that a show never defines you, (but) you define the show. So I was the same, and Rahul was, you know, a little different. He was more pally. I won’t say we have become amazing friends, but yes there is no more… there was no animosity as such, that’s a big word. There was a disliking for each other which was mutual, but now that has taken a back seat. Though yes, I won’t say we are like thick friends."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently announced their wedding date as July 16. Commenting on the same, Abhinav says, “That’s brilliant. Congratulations to him and Disha.” Would he reach out to Rahul to wish him on his big day? “I won’t be here in town. I am leaving for a shoot, then I’ll be back probably on the 17th,” he informs.

So after Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, what’s next in store for Abhinav? “Well, I have put on a lot of kgs, because we were eating throughout the day, and their on location food was lovely. So you know I came back with 5 kgs extra, and my goal is to lose those kgs in the next 10-15 days. After that there are a few plans. I wanted to go for a basic mountaineering course, which I applied for but then it's too late. Lots of places are full, so I am still figuring out where I can go for it. So that is next. Work wise I’ll talk when I have something to say,” Abhinav signs off.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Shagufta Ali receives help from Rohit Shetty to battle financial woes: ‘I am so grateful’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×