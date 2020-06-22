EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha on bond with Shabir Ahluwalia: We've become better friends over the years

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sriti Jha aka Pragya from Kumkum Bagya opened up her equation with co-star Shabir Ahluwalia, the show's success, playing the role for six long years and her take on Abhi- Pragya’s love story.

Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling not of the TRP charts but also the hearts of millions for the past six years. The show starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia has kept the viewers glued to their screens. Sriti as Pragya and Shabir as Abhi has redefined the meaning of love and companionship onscreen like nobody else. Their story and connection prove, 'Opposites attract each other.' Abhi and Pragya are poles apart, but they are extremely comfortable in each other's company.

Abhi and Pragya are like two parts of the jigsaw puzzle that fit together perfectly. 'Abhigya' as fondly called by their fans, is the most unique match that you will find. The onscreen duo has a separate set of a fan base that lives and breathes Abhigya. While viewers are missing new episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, we at Pinkvilla, got into a candid chat with Sriti, where she revealed some goofy secrets. The beautiful and loving actress opened up on the show, its success, playing the role for so long, her views on Abhi Pragya’s love story, and her equation with co-star Shabbir.

Ask her what if she is missing shooting and the sets of Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti had promptly revealed what she missed the most. She said, 'Before doing the scenes Shabbir (Ahluwalia) has the habit of asking do you want to do the lines first? I miss that. I miss everyone because we have such a good time shoot for Kukum Bhagya, it is such a brilliant and fun bunch of people has come together for the show. I miss being Pragya. (smiles)'

When quipped about how her camaraderie has evolved with time over Shabir, the actress mentioned, 'I'm very fortunate to have a co-actor like Shabbir. He is very very spontaneous, that has contributed a lot to creating our onscreen chemistry. Shabbir and I have become better friends over the years, and that comfort really reflects onscreen.'

As mentioned above, Abhi and Pragya have carved a niche for in the hearts and minds of the audience, when we asked Sriti what she thinks of Abhigya's bond, Sriti reiterated, 'For me, I think Abhi and Pragya are very very good friends. They are attracted to each other, and understand one another very well, as no one else does. So if there's no Pragya in Abhi's life, he has the whole world for him, he will still miss Pragya, and it is the same for Pragya.'

The talented actress also revealed about her difficult times on the set, a scene that she was not able to perform fluently and she eventually shed tears for her incompetence with that sequence. Sriti shared, 'There was this scene in the initial days of Kumkum Bhagya, where Abhi splashes mud on Pragya while driving, and then she gives him a big lecture. It was a nice and sweet scene. But I this long chunk of lines, and I just couldn't do it. It could sense that my director was losing patience with me for my numerous re-takes. Eventually, I felt so helpless at that moment that I started crying.'

When asked if playing Pragya onscreen for all these years, has become monotonous for her Sirti emphasized, 'Not really. My character goes through something really big at least once in 6 or 8 months, and there's a complete transformation. So, the character keeps evolving and there are always new scenes to do, and that's very interesting. I am in a comfortable space with Kumkum Bhagya, I have known every day that Pragya has gone through. I'm more comfortable that bored playing Pragya.'

'Kumkum Bhagya has practically been my life for six years. To point out one little moment from this beautiful journey is so so difficult. Every day is full of moments.,' shared Sriti when asked about the fondest memory that has been close to her heart from the show.

