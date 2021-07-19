EXCLUSIVE: Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani says he isn’t inclined towards Bigg Boss right now

However, Sanjay says he is open to trying his luck in reality shows like, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye.

Sanjay Gagnani, who plays Prithvi Malhotra in Kundali Bhagya, says he would love to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi if he is ever offered the show. “I will definitely take it up whenever I am given a chance to be a part of a reality show like that, or any dance reality show too,” informs Sanjay, adding that he would also love to participate in a couple dance reality show with his fiance Poonam Preet. Is he open to participating in Bigg Boss too?

“Honestly I am not really inclined towards this show, because right now I want to prove my versatility as an actor first. Kundali Bhagya is really going from strength to strength, and after this I want to try my luck in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye. I also want to do something really impactful on OTT. So first I want to prove my versatility, because after this people would want to see me in another role. They are curious to know whether I could excel in some other role also apart from this or not. So I want to prove my mettle as an actor when it comes to versatility. Right now Bigg Boss is not my priority, my priority is to showcase my craft, my art,” says Sanjay.

Reportedly, a new season of Nach Baliye is also in the works. Has he been offered the show yet? “I think no channel would offer me anything until and unless they come to know that I am not doing the show anymore. Because they all are aware that whenever an actor does a Balaji Telefilms show, they wouldn’t dare to touch that actor, because they know that the actor and the production house are really loyal to each other. I would never leave the show (Kundali Bhagya) in the middle if I am offered something like that. I would obviously take time to inform the production house, follow the clause, and on a mutual decision maybe I would take up something else, but not at the cost of my present show,” Sanjay signs off.

