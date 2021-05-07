EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Jain says he's not 'fussy' about reel image: Every character demands certain look & style

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mrunal Jain opened up about his love for fashion and trends. He even shared how he loves to be comfortable but is also open to experimenting with his looks depending on his characters on screen.

For Mrunal Jain, who will be seen in the film Sooryavanshi, fashion means comfort. The popular actor is not the one who just follows trends but prefers retaining his individuality. The Uttaran actor is particular about what he wears and enjoys keeping things simple and sober. Talking about his fashion sense and sartorial choices, Mrunal shared his thoughts exclusively with Pinkvilla. From his take on following trends to experimenting with reel looks, Mrunal opened up about it all while chatting with us.



Talking about what fashion means for him, Mrunal said that he loves being comfortable. However, he added that it does not imply that he isn’t open to experimenting. “When some new trend catches everyone's attention, many start following it, then that particular style becomes a fashion. I follow trends, sometimes be a part of it but then I have my individual taste. I’m a person who likes to wear shorts, t-shirts, trousers, tracks… unless it’s a formal occasion I mostly dress in these things. Being in fashion for me is being comfortable, but that does not mean I am not open to experimenting,” he says.

When it comes to his on screen looks, however, the actor prefers the stylist, show maker and the channel decide on what would suit his character. “Every character demands a certain look, style and feel. When it comes to my reel image I am not fussy at all. The producers, creative team and channel are the best people to take a call regarding the same. I also rely on feedback from the audience,” adds the actor, who loves wearing polo necks shirts and jackets during winters and his date nights favourite is a well-tailored suit. He also feels bandanas are not a useful style accessory.



Jain is even comfortable playing a character whose fashion sense is completely opposite to how he perceives it in real life. “I am usually kicked about doing something, which I’m not comfortable doing in real life. Such challenges get the best out of you, push your growth,” he reacts.

At times, actors are expected to dress up like the character they are playing in all public appearances till the TV show is on. So if someone is playing a villager, he or she needs to dress up like that. So what does he do in such situations? “That’s part of your job. The best reaction I’ve got is that you look different in real life, you look like a normal guy and I take that as a compliment. When you are playing a character and people accept you in that avatar, they understand why you are looking like your character even in the real world. They also understand that this process helps me perform better and also helps them connect with the role better. But we don’t usually have to make many such appearances, so there is a balance,” explains Jain.

When asked if he feels people at times do go overboard while following fashion trends and Jain agrees it does happen. “It’s not something people do intentionally, maybe they don’t know where to stop. But that’s alright, we all learn from our mistakes. Sometimes actors try to change his or her look when he or she is working on a particular medium. They change style according to the medium. It’s on their social media where you get to witness shades of their real self. Sometimes actors also have to live up to the expectations that fans have from them. Sometimes going too bold seems to be the only way to make a statement, stay in the limelight. All these things work sometimes, in other times they don’t. So there are many factors, but intentions are usually not bad,” he ends.

