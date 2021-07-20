EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra: No plans of 'Bigg Boss' but looking forward to more challenging roles

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sharad Malhotra opened up about taking up challenging roles in the future. He also shared his take on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss.

Having won the hearts of the audiences with his stint in Naagin 5 with Surbhi Chandna, Sharadh Malhotra is looking forward to doing 'more challenging roles' in the future. In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Naagin 5 actor shared how he felt when his experiment with 'Naagin 5' turned out to be a success and viewers loved it. Now, as he looks forward to more interesting projects, Sharad also spoke to us exclusively about the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss.

Talking to us about his journey of 15 years in the industry, Sharad shared that he has tried his best to give the audience something new with each project. The Naagin 5 actor told us, "I have been a part of this industry for over 15 years now, and looking back I am happy with each and every role I picked up. I have tried my best to add something new to every new project I did. 'Naagin 5' was a big experiment, and it was received so well by the audience that I want to explore more."

On the kind of roles he is looking forward to doing, Sharad told us exclusively, "I am looking forward to doing more challenging roles which help me in pushing the boundaries a little more. My fans have been constantly messaging me that they want to see me on-screen, and I just want to say that very soon they will." While chatting, the topic also went towards Bigg Boss and we asked Sharad about his interest in the controversial show.

On this, Sharad praised Bigg Boss and said that the audience has a lot of interest in it. He said, "Bigg Boss is a fantastic show hosted by . The interpersonal drama and fights generate a lot of audience interest. People start knowing you more by your real name than the character name. I've been offered 'Bigg Boss' in the past but somehow I didn't consider it and as of now I have no plans of taking it up. But never say never."

While fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen, Sharad has turned to direction. On the work front, Sharad recently donned the director's hat with his short film 'Prem Gajra Aur Chilli Chicken'.

