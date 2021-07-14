EXCLUSIVE: Nikkiey Chawla reveals why she can be perfect choice for BB15; Calls herself a ‘complete package’

As Bigg Boss 15 is set to entertain the audience, Nikkiey Chawla feels she a complete package for the popular reality show.

After the successful 14 seasons of Bigg Boss, the makers are gearing up for the next season of the popular reality show. Yes! Bigg Boss 15 will soon be getting launched to entertain the audience. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for BB15, speculations are rife about the expected contestants of the show. Needless to say, several celeb names are been rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. Amid this, Nikkiey Chawla, who happens to be India’s first transgender model and actress, has called herself an ideal choice for the show.

For the uninitiated, Nikkiey, who had born as a man, underwent a sex change operation in 2009 and later went on to become the first transgender model and actress. Talking about Bigg Boss 15, she said, “I think I am a complete package for Bigg Boss. I can make people laugh, cry and most importantly entertain everyone with my antics. I have already done a show like this - MTV Crunch and know how to survive in a show like Bigg Boss. Also, I am calm and patient. I also would like to portray my transgender community on a platform like Bigg Boss. Many people think that transgenders are sad, lonely but that is not true. I am a very happy person and like to spread positivity. There is also a strong message which I want to convey to all the parents. Whenever they get to know about their kids' sexual orientation, they should not hit or abuse them. They should give their kids wings to fly.”

Nikkiey also believes that the platform of Bigg Boss will be a life changing opportunity for her. “When I had revealed my reality to my parents, my family and the people close to me, they have said so many bad things about me. I was hurt. Though in the last few years with my work I have created my own space in the industry. But somehow, I have not got what I deserve. I feel Bigg Boss will give me that stature,” she added.

It will be interesting to see if she will be able to make it to Bigg Boss 15.

Also Read: Bigg Boss season 15 takes the OTT route, show will air its first 6 weeks on streaming platform

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×