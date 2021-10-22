EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein cast performs a grand Lakshmi pooja on sets

New show Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein has started airing on Song SAB with great pomp. The show features some prominent actors and the storyline is also very fresh. The show is getting lots of attention and appreciation from the audience. Recently, the whole cast was seen together performing an elaborate Laxmi pooja on the sets. As the show embarks on the festive season with pooja, Pinkvilla has shared some exclusive pictures from the sets.

The highly entertaining and exciting TV show Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein has started the festivities with the grand pooja in the show. In the pictures, it is seen that Savita (Geetanjali Tikekar), Niranjan (Nasirr Khan), and Divya (Chhavvi Pandey) host Laxmi Pooja on the sets with great enthusiasm and joy. To commemorate the beginning of all things pure and good in the festive season, the cast whole-heartedly performed a grand Laxmi Pooja on the set. The cast surely experienced the divine feeling and positive vibes with the grand pooja.

The pictures of the puja celebrations by Geetanjali Tikekar, Chhavvi Pandey and Nasirr Khan are as follows-

The story revolves around a lady called Savita Toshniwal. She lives in a middle-class family and is struggling for money and wants Goddess Laxmi to come to her house. It will be very interesting to see how Goddess Laxmi will enter her house. The main cast of the show includes Chavi Pandey, Geetanjali Tikekar, Nasirr Khan, Mithil Jain, Afreen Alvi, Manan Joshi, Rahul Singh and Tanisha Mehta.



