EXCLUSIVE PICS: Here's how Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Paras Kalnawat celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister

Today is Raksha Bandhan, the celebration of love and friendship between brothers and sisters. This day is embraced in almost every home, and even our celebrities celebrate this day along with their siblings. Since actor Paras Kalnawat's real sister lives in the United States, he spent Raksha Bandhan 2022 with his closest friend, who is also like a brother to him, Manan Shah, and Dhruvi Shah, his Bhabhi, whom he refers to as his sister.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Paras Kalnawat shared how he celebrated the occasion with his sister Dhruvi Shah. Paras said, "As Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the bond of love, care, and protection among siblings. This year, I am celebrating the entire day with my sister (Dhruvi Shah), who has been ever so kind to me. I am lucky to have both of them in fact, Manan Shah, who is like my brother to me, and Dhruvi Shah, my Bhabhi, and sister. But at the same time, I miss being around Pragati Di (Pragati Kalnawat Sharma), as she is currently in the United States. I wish you all a very Happy Raksha Bandhan".

Take a look at the priceless pictures of Paras Kalnawat with his sister Dhruvi Shah:

On the professional front, Paras Kalnawat has recently been in the headlines after his exit from the television show ‘Anupamaa’ and subsequently made his debut with the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10’.

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Paras Kalnawat: Want audience to watch first episode to know me better; EXCLUSIVE