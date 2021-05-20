EXCLUSIVE: Rahil Azam gets candid about Hatim’s overwhelming success: The fame was registered much later

Rahil Azam, who became a household name with his show Hatim, went down the memory lane and got candid about the show and the adulation which followed.

If you are a 90s kid, your childhood was undoubtedly filled with several iconic shows on Indian television and we still cherish those golden memories. Amid these shows was a superhero fantasy drama that went on to win millions of hearts and has been one of the most successful superhero shows on the small screen. We are talking about Hatim which had featured Rahil Azam in the titular role along with stars like Kiku Sharda, Nirmal Pandey, Tom Alter, Pooja Ghai, etc.

Recently, Rahil Azam, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, got candid about Hatim, how the show got its due fame later and his journey. Talking about Hatim, the actor stated, “Frankly speaking, Hatim’s success was registered much later as media, especially social media wasn’t much powerful back then. Hatim was there on Star Plus in its original telecast for one year. But I didn’t realise when the show went on air and had its curtain down after a year because I was shooting at that time and we were shooting Hatim in the city of Baroda. So, I would do up and down, Mumbai-Baroda. Though the ratings were very good at that time it didn’t get the due fame. This was 2004. Then two years later the repeat telecast started and that’s when it gathered a lot of audience. That’s the time, I started getting recognition and everybody started recognising me as Hatim. It was the time when I started getting that kind of respect and recognition in the industry. Although I didn’t get to enjoy the fame while the show was on air, which usually happens with other shows, I am glad that the respect continues to be there because of Hatim and the show is recognised worldwide. The show went on to set into the audience’s hearts slowly and I think it will continue like this.”

And while he continues to be recognised as Hatim, Rahil is undoubtedly overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way because of the show. “I never even thought this when we started the show, at that time also I was barely new to acting and I would not get involved in any character as much as I get involved now. So, I just took like any other show but then it turned out to be something else,” he added.

When quizzed about what persuaded Rahil to take up Hatim, the actor recalled, “It came my way. At that time for any newcomer, playing a lead or a title role had its own craze. So Hatim was a title role. And at that point of time… Hatim was not my first show. I was doing Achanak 37 Saal Baad at that time as well as Bhabhi. And Achanak is very close to my heart as it was very early in my career and the kind of character I was playing was very challenging. So, at that point of time when I got Hatim, it was like a solo, it was all on my shoulders. So, I think that I enjoyed, that gave me a kick. It’s all on me and I am the hero of the show like how it is for every newcomer.” Interestingly, Hatim also marked Kiku’s debut on TV and the actor was seen playing the role of Hobo. While we all loved Kiku’s performance, his chemistry with Rahil also garnered a lot of attention.

Reminiscing those moments, Rahil asserted, “It was Kiku’s first show, he had not done TV but it never looked like it was his first show as he is such a good actor. Our bonding was really nice. He was also very sorted, mature and very professional. So, it was nice.” He also went down the memory lane and recalled how difficult it was for him to shoot for Hatim initially as it was shot at a place that was isolated. “It was quite actually boring because initially as it was only me and Kiku. We didn’t have a TV in our rooms at that time, nothing to do. It was shoot and you come back because the studio was right next to your bedroom. It was extremely dull for me at that time. So, most of the time, I was kind of sad from within and not looking for the next day. However, things did change later.”

Having said that, Rahil also asserted that he is still willing to do another show like Hatim. “Hatim I don’t want to touch. Hatim is like ek baar hua and it was awesome. Let it be how it is. I would love to play something like Diriliş: Ertuğrul or anything historical which is not made as a daily soap. It should be for an OTT platform because what happens, historical shows it starts off very well because you have a lot of time to shoot pre-launch, but once it is launched, due to the episode delivery, the time limit, it again gets same into the track of saas-bahu and jo historical feel hota hai wo chala jata hai,” he explained.

Interestingly, over the years, Rahil has proved his versatility time and again on the small screen with shows like Yeh Meri Life Hai, Resham Dankh, Achanak 37 Saal Baad, etc. and had loved to experiments with his role. Speaking about the same, the Maha Kumbh actor stated, “I am very passionate about the characters I play. For me the duration of the show, the success of the show doesn’t make a difference. For me, it’s how do I grow as an actor. Once I play a character.” In fact, the actor is grateful for his journey so far. “I don’t think I would want to change whatever I have done. Then it would be somebody else. I am really thankful to Allah that he gave me the courage to walk against the wind because I never got into the typical saas bahu thing,” Rahil emphasised saying there is a lot to explore.

As of now, Rahil is seen playing the role of DSP Anubhav Singh in Maddam Sir opposite Gulki Joshi and the audience is in awe of his super cop avatar.

