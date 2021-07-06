EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Vaidya on his marriage with Disha Parmar: She has seen the worst of me during Bigg Boss

Rahul Vaidya will tie the knot with Disha Parmar in an intimate ceremony on July 16. Details

On Tuesday morning, singer Rahul Vaidya, who recently returned from the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi, announced that he is all set to tie knot to his fiancé Disha Parmar on July 16. He confirmed this to Bombay Times and informed that it would be an intimate ceremony with just family and close friends. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rahul spoke about how his bond with Disha has evolved outside the Bigg Boss house.

He said, “I am happy that Disha has gotten to be with me so closely. When you are dating someone, she lives at her place and I live at mine and we meet just for a certain amount of time. But because of Bigg Boss, she saw me 24*7.” Rahul further added that the reality show played a huge role in bringing the two together. “She saw how I react in certain scenarios. With a girlfriend, you are always in a goodie situation, but she has seen the worst of me in the house during Bigg Boss. I am happy that my worst is better than a lot of others.”

Rahul insists that he was real inside the Bigg Boss house and hence, there wouldn’t be any surprises for Disha post the wedding. “She has seen every side of mine, so I am assuming that there would be no surprises or shockers when we get married.” The couple had become friends back in 2018 and were close. However, only after spending time inside the Bigg Boss house, Rahul realised his love for Disha and when she came inside the show, he proposed to her on national television.

On the work front, Rahul will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with several other contestants like Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Singh, Maheck Chahal, Aastha Gill and others.

Also Read| CONFIRMED: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar to get married on July 16

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×