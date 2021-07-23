EXCLUSIVE: Remember Khullja Sim Sim’s Aman Verma? Here’s what he is up to now

Besides featuring in popular daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Aman Verma is most famously remembered for hosting the television game show, Khullja Sim Sim. His last outing as a protagonist was in SuperCops vs Supervillains, soon after which Aman had participated in Bigg Boss 9. After featuring in this fronted show, Aman made occasional appearances in a few TV shows, but hasn’t been very active on the medium.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Aman opened up about the break. “I did a lot of television and films till about August 2015. That is when I finished my show, SuperCops vs Supervillains, which was highly popular. Three months after that show finished, I got an offer to get into Bigg Boss. And after Bigg Boss, I got this opportunity to start going to various places as a celebrity, and as somebody who people would just like to meet because of the way I conducted myself on the show,” Aman reveals.

He adds, “Furthermore, my added advantage was that I could speak well, so people started calling me to host their personal shows throughout the country. So from March 2016 all I have been doing is travelling, hosting events and shows all over India. Besides that I am also into public speaking. There was this game show that I hosted called Khullja Sim Sim.I still play that game at various events, whether it could be a marriage function, or a corporate event. Basically after Bigg Boss, everything kind of changed for me, and I thought it was much better, because in the last five, eight or 10 years I don’t think there is anything worth seeing on television.”

Aman informs that he doesn't miss acting. “That is because I keep doing a lot of stuff. Web Series have started, and in the last six months after the first lockdown opened, there is a lot of work that I have started doing. Moreover, as a celebrity and a known anchor, I keep doing ad films for a lot of companies. This is the kind of stuff that I am doing, and I am happy. It keeps me occupied, and I travel a lot. The problem with TV in Mumbai is that for 25 to 30 days in a month you have to go to one particular place, then work for 12 hours, and spend three hours travelling. So by the end of the day there is nothing left for you to do,” states Aman.

Considering his involvement with so many events, how is he managing since the beginning of the pandemic as not many events are being organised. “So all the clients who I was working with and needed brand endorsements, they would ask me to do it online. In fact, in 2020, I did about 25 to 30 brand endorsements in three months of lockdown. You have to be very intelligent if you want to be an actor who can survive. If you are an actor and you know that there are tough times, then you need to change your mode of operating. If you don’t change yourself with time, it will kick you so hard that you won't know where to go. So as and when a problem came, I kept on changing myself,” explains Aman, adding that he will next be seen in a few web series.

“There are a couple of web series that I am working on, and in the next 10 to 15 days, you will come to know about another massive web series that I am doing. Though I can’t talk about it right now,” Aman signs off.

