EXCLUSIVE: Rupali Ganguly on being called fluke: After Anupamaa, people woke up to the fact that I’m versatile

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly opened up on her journey as an actress, the love she has received for the show, how her husband encouraged her to take it up, and also about being called a ‘fluke’ before Anupamaa. Reacting on the same, Rupali states, “There is a moment in everybody's life where the penny drops, and then everybody is like ‘aree she was so wonderful’.”

She further adds, “Biggest example - Rajkummar Rao, such a fantastic actor. When you see him in the movies now, and then when you see a movie like Talaash you go like ‘aree he was also there. He had done a great job there’. I had noticed back then itself, because actors notice each other. But for the general public. So aisa hi hota hai. But now after Anupamaa, suddenly people have woken up to the fact that I am so versatile, and I have done so many roles. Before this I was a mother for six and half years, nobody realised that then.”

The actress had taken a seven year break to embrace motherhood. “That was the biggest role of my life. The most wanted, and the most ambitious role of my life - to be a mother,” shares Rupali.

Meanwhile, the actress is celebrating her birthday today. Talking about the plans for the big day, Rupali had said, “Birthday ke din kaam nahin karti (I don’t work on birthdays). So I have taken a leave, that was already decided. Actually, we have three days off for birthdays, but this time because of the web series and some telecast issues, those three days couldn’t work out. Also, my son (Rudransh) has his Marathi exam on that day, so Ashwin and I will drop him to school, and while he will be there, we will have a quick lunch. So just normal (stuff).”

