EXCLUSIVE: Rupali Ganguly hopes for a happy and healthy 2022, says ‘Looking forward to fans support and love’

Rupali Ganguly is a popular name in the television industry owing to her iconic role of Monisha in the TV show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. The actress re-established herself with the show Anupamaa. The show has been ruling the TRP charts since it began and the actress has been getting a lot of love for it. As the new year is approaching soon, the actress spoke exclusively with Pinkvilla and gave best wishes to her fans.

Talking about the difficulties she faced in the year 2021 amidst the pandemic situation, Rupali shared, “2021 was trying for all of us, for everybody. But there were blessings too. My family was safe and healthy. Then Anupamaa doing so well and giving me the due recognition as an actor was a blessing. But then again staying away from the family for about 60 days, staying away from my child for the first time in my life and shooting in Silvassa, that was tough. When you are the face of the show, you know there is no option as 150 families or more are dependent on the show, it becomes your moral responsibility that you work your hardest and the show goes on, no matter what!”

On being asked about how her team worked together in the difficult times, she said, “All of us worked together as a team in tandem. That was a learning that even in trying times, even if you’re away from the family, even if you are heartbroken and missing them, the show must go on. There was a lot of stress and with COVID still present, it was bad. But then, to be the helping hand, you need to be the working hand too and God gave me and my unit the opportunity to go on and hence everybody in their own way was helping out people. Corona has taught us that humanity is of utmost importance. 2021 was more of learning a lot of things. It taught me to be grateful for my family and I had food on our plates and my family was healthy.”

Rupali shared her wishes for the year 2022, “For 2022, I just wish for everybody that Corona disappears from our world. We've had enough of masks. My wish for next year is that we all stay safe, our families stay healthy and happy. Everybody should have kindness in their hearts to help others who do not have a voice, to help other humans in need. This world needs a little good happening around us.”

Talking about her hopes for the upcoming year, Rupali said, “The planet thrived when there was a three-month lockdown in 2020. So let us all strive to make this a planet thriving once again and let us be a little conscious. We kind of over assimilate things. Reduce, reuse, recycle is the mantra that all of us must use moving forward, so that we can leave this planet a better place, this world a better place for everybody and the future generations too.”

Rupali also shared a message for her fans, “To all the fans who have given me so much love, all the people who have supported me so much through 2021 and since Anupamaa started, I am looking forward to their support and love. I will continue entertaining their families, praying for their loved ones, as they give me such unconditional love. I am grateful to them and going forward I am hoping that Anupamaa continues to inspire and brings happiness into peoples lives. Lots of love to all the people who have given out love, all the people who have extended a helping hand and to all of those people who have found kindness. God bless!”



Also read- Rupali Ganguly on her role in Anupamaa: She is setting an example for so many housewives