EXCLUSIVE: Sara Khan confirms her relationship with Shantanu Raje; Has THIS to say

Sara Khan, popularly known for her role in the television show, Bidaai, has found love again. She has been in the industry for the past several years and has had a great career trajectory. However, controversies become a part and parcel of an actor's life when they step into stardom, and Sara Khan wasn't immune to this either. She battled those and started a new journey where she found the love of her life, Shantanu Raje.

Sara Khan's boyfriend, Shantanu Raje is a pilot by profession and they met on social media. This is a love that bloomed online in this digital era and they have been seeing each other since the past one year. While there have been reports doing the rounds about her love life, Pinkvilla contacted Sara to check about this news. Sharing a voice clip with us, Sara said, "It is very much true. Shantanu and I are in a relationship." The Bidaai actor's happiness and excitement could be heard in her voice.

Adding further, Sara Khan said, "Yes, Shantanu and I are in a relationship. We are dating for a while now. Both of us mutually decided to keep it under wraps, since he doesn't belong to the showbiz. Now since both of us are comfortable about coming out in public, here we are." Shantanu also commented on his relationship with Sara by saying, "Yes Sara and I are truly, madly in love with each other."

Interestingly, the lovebirds will also be featured in a rain-themed music video sung by the versatile singer Mohit Chauhan. Sara and Shantanu also celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid together and are grateful to have each other in their lives.

A few months ago, Sara was seen in a captive reality show, where Shivam Sharma proposed to her but Sara never encouraged him and treated him as a friend. She remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Shantanu. Even after her ex-husband Ali Merchant's entry, Sara tried to not let it get in her way. She once warned Ali to not make levy "false accusations" on her as she wants to get settled in life, and if he continues to do so, no family might accept her.

Here's wishing a hearty congratulations to Sara Khan on finding the love of her life.

