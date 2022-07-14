EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma to grill celebs in Case Toh Banta Hai with Kusha Kapila as judge

Bollywood actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh is all set to be seen in a comedy chat show, named, 'Case Toh Banta Hai.' He will be seen as a lawyer, along with another talented actor, Varun Sharma, who has entertained people with his comic skills. The duo shall be interrogating the accused standing in the witness box, in their hilarious style. What adds more to the drama quotient here is, the judge - Kusha Kapila. She is a social media influencer and her content is largely based on the daily lifestyle of the people that resonates well with the audience.

With Kusha Kapila as the judge, Riteish Deshmukh, and Varun Sharma as the lawyers, Case Toh Banta Hai, promises to be a high-on-energy courtroom comedy. With these three as the main cast, the guests shall keep changing in every episode. As per our sources, the show has a line-up of the crème de la crème of Bollywood. Varun Dhawan, Badshah, and a few have already shot for the episode, which is taking place at Chitrarth Studio, Powai.

Riteish Deshmukh also posted a few reels from the set with singer-rapper Badshah and poet-host-actor Paritosh Tripathi. The comedy chat show, as per sources, claims to have an out-of-the-box concept with hilarious arguments between the lawyers. Talking about the guest list, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Rohit Shetty are the confirmed names among others.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a Banijay Asia Production, which also runs shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Laughter Champion, and Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The comedy chat show is slated to release on Amazon Mini TV by the end of July this year.

