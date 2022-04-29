EXCLUSIVE: Shaan on hosting Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti: ‘People will get to see his softer and vulnerable side’

Last month, Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti was officially announced, and the makers have now roped in Shaan to host the show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the singer admits that he didn’t have to be convinced a lot to be a part of this Star Bharat show. “When it was revealed to me that they were looking at Mika Singh for it, then I had to do it. I have been coaxing and cajoling him for the longest time (to get married),” informs Shaan.

He and Mika have known each other for almost two decades now. “We are brothers literally. We have squabbled, fought, done whatever, but have only got stronger in our friendship. He would never say it earlier, but since the last three to four years he has been saying that ‘Bhai lag raha hai ab shaadi kar leni chahiye’. I know that somewhere he is looking at this thing. And it’s important for a brother to be there, so I figured that I should be there whenever he needs any kind of advice, guidance or a suggestion,” adds Shaan.

He feels that through the show people will get to see the other side of Mika Singh. “Behind his black shades and the whole attitude, Mika has hidden his vulnerable side from the world. Maybe because of that people don’t really know him, nor is he able to know anyone that well. I feel that there is some barrier that he has maintained for so many years, which I think will be removed during the show, and people will get to see his softer and vulnerable side. And when that aspect comes out, those who have participated in the show will be pleasantly surprised,” Shaan concludes.

Also Read | Is Avneet Kaur in a relationship with producer Raghav Sharma? Find out