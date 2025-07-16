'There's nothing bad...': When Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Shivangi Joshi talked about falling in love with co-actors

Shivangi Joshi's professional journey has been in the limelight for years ever since she was roped in to play the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, her personal life didn't go unnoticed either. The actress was reportedly linked to her Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka co-star Kushal Tandon. During the show, Shivangi had spoken about the idea of falling in love with her co-stars on the sets. She also shared her unfiltered thoughts about it.

When Shivangi Joshi opined on falling in love with co-actors

On Directors Kut Productions, in a discussion with Rupali Ganguly, Samridhii Shukla, Reem Shaikh, Anita Raaj, and Shivangi Joshi opened up on actors falling in love with their co-actors on the sets. When the actress was asked to share her thoughts, she said, "It depends on what you want, where you are, aapki situation kya hai (what is your situation)."

Shivangi Joshi continued, "Kayi baar aisi chize bhi dekhi hai jaha pe TV actors especially the leads unki life aisi hoti hai ki everyday they are going to the sets. Mahine ke 30 days bhi ek hi jagah jaa rahe hai ghar aa rahe hai toh unki koi life nahi hoti. (At most times, TV lead actors' life is like they are going on sets every day. 30 days, they are going to the same place and returning home so they don't have a life)."

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor elaborated, "So I feel if you are single and if you meet somebody on set and things work for you, then great. It's great. I think ye person to person bhi depend karta hai."

She added, "There's nothing bad about it. You will get to see each and every side of that person. I feel it's normal and human."

Speaking about Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, the two actors were rumored to be in a relationship ever since they began shooting for Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka. The two never confirmed their relationship. However, in June, Kushal shared a story on his Instagram confirming that they were in a relationship and parted ways.

He announced his breakup and mentioned that they hadn't been together for 5 months. Meanwhile, Shivangi has maintained her silence on the matter.

Workwise, Shivangi is seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season opposite Harshad Chopda.

