Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists: Anupama's emotional breakdown to Abhira's anger outburst

Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are among the top-rated shows on Indian Television currently. The interesting storyline of the series has hooked the audience. The upcoming twists in Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are going to leave you surprised as unexpected incidents are about to occur. Anupama receives a big shock after learning about Raahi's participation in the show. Meanwhile, Abhira breaks down as she scolds Pookie.

Advertisement

Anupamaa's upcoming twist

Star Plus uploaded a new promo offering a sneak peek into the upcoming storyline of Anupamaa. The new promo showcases how Anupama and her team prepare for their performance. Meanwhile, the Kothari family and the Shah family come face to face after many months. As Anupama is waiting for her performance, she sees that the announcement says that Raahi and her group from Anuj Dance Academy are going to perform.

Anupama is shocked to see this. She rushes towards the stage and sees Raahi performing with her team, and gets emotional. Prem arrives, and Anupama questions him for not informing her about Raahi's participation in the dance competition. Prem is speechless.

Watch Anupamaa's upcoming twist here-

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promises to deliver many twists in the upcoming episode. From Charu's death to Abhira and Anshuman's marriage, there's a lot that audiences can look forward to. Now, Star Plus shared a new promo giving a glimpse of an unpredictable twist in the show. In the new promo, Maira asks Abhira to consider her as her daughter. Maira tells Abhira that she is her Pookie.

Advertisement

Abhira asks Maira to return to her parents, but the latter refuses. Abhira then bursts out in anger and lashes out at Maira. She reminds her that Geetanjali is her mom and Armaan is her father. Armaan arrives and sees Abhira's anger. As Abhira scolds Maira, the little girl gets emotional.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming twist here-

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles. Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as leads.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupama revives her old dream, netizens are divided