Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: After Sudhanshu Pandey's abrupt exit, will Ronit Roy be the new Vanraj Shah? Latter reacts

Will Vanraj Shah return? The speculations about the character potentially coming back in Anupamaa have been in the news. But the twist here is that not Sudhanshu Pandey, but a new name has been rumored to be roped in to play the character. Reports claim that Ronit Roy is the new Vanraj Shah in the Rupali Ganguly-led show. But is it true? Pinkvilla reached out to Ronit to learn about this development and provide fresh and true information to our readers.

Will Ronit Roy be the new Vanraj Shah?

Pinkvilla asked Ronit Roy if he is in talks with the makers of Anupamaa to play Vanraj Shah, a character previously portrayed by Sudhanshu Pandey. In response, the actor refuted these claims, mentioning that these are just speculations. Roy quoted, "At this point, they’re just speculations."

Speaking about the character, Sudhanshu Pandey portrayed Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa since the show's inception. He worked alongside Rupali Ganguly. However, in August 2024, the actor took a mid-way exit from the show overnight, leaving the audience in shock. The actor took to his Instagram live session to announce his departure. Although he did not reveal the reason behind his exit, the actor apologized to his fans for the sudden decision.

Before Anupamaa, rumors were rife about Ronit Roy returning to Television with a Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi sequel. However, later, the actor disclosed that he is not a part of the Smriti Irani-led show.

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020 and has been successfully entertaining the audience since then. It initially featured Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles. However, as storyline developed, Gaurav Khanna was roped in as the male protagonist whereas Sudhanshu's character turned antagonist.

Several leaps were introduced to keep audiences engaged and provide fresh content. After Sudhanshu's exit, Gaurav's track also ended in the show as the story developed.

Currently, Anupamaa presents Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles. The plot revolves around Raahi's hatred towards Anupama. In the forthcoming episodes, Anupama and Raahi will come face to face in a dance competition.

