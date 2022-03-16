EXCLUSIVE: Shama Sikander says hubby James Milliron ‘was only one who didn’t leave’ as she battled depression

Television actress Shama Sikander exchanged wedding vows with her long-time beau James Milliron on the 14th of March. The lovebirds had a dreamy wedding in Goa, in the presence of their close ones, and shared glimpses of the same on social media with pictures clicked by The Wedding Story. The newlyweds joined us today in an exclusive conversation, wherein they shared details about their love life, relationship, and more. In the past, Shama has been quite vocal about the rough patch in life when she battled anxiety and depression. We asked the actress how the challenging phase impacted or changed her to welcome James into her life.

Replying to this, Shama said, “I will tell you the first incident when I just met him, and of course I was still going through my bouts of depression. I would get depressed every now and then. And the first time I actually had that feeling in front of him, when I would go through those feelings, I just didn't want anybody around me. I wanted people around me, but I would just push everybody. I would just push them to go away from me and nobody ever dared to really go against that decision. Everybody would leave but he was the only one who did not leave. I told him to get out, just go away and leave me, but he just stood.”

Shama continued, “He went to the door, and then he just looked back at me, and I was like a numb vegetable, just sitting in one corner. And he looks at me, and he goes, ‘Im sorry, but I can't leave. I'll sit here, I'll just be with you. I don't know how to fix this, but I'll just be here. And then all night, I literally did not speak to him. I just lied down on my bed, and he just helped me and that's how I spent my whole night. And when I woke up in the morning, I was in a better mood. And That changed a lot of things.”

Adding further, Shama shared, “That was the first time a guy had the courage to be with me in that zone, where my friends would not be. That continued even till now. It's not like I was healed. I was not fully healed, so it took me three to four years into the relationship where I would keep getting these bouts and then he went through it with me. He just stood by, and he just would tell me every time I went through that, with all his patience, with all his support, that ‘it's okay, you're gonna be fine. I'm here’. And that's something very commendable that not many people have that in them. And he had that because he's a very good listener, and his whole being is there for me, you know. And that's the kind of love I always wanted and manifested.”

