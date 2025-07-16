'Itna famous hona gunaah hai kya?' Elvish Yadav on finding himself mired in controversies

Elvish Yadav's name is often mired in controversy due to various reasons. The social media creator became a household name after his stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. After which, his name appeared in headlines several times. While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Elvish was asked whether these controversies affect him and his family.

Elvish Yadav opens up on how controversies affect him

Pinkvilla had exclusively asked Elvish Yadav if he gets affected by controversies. To which, he responded, "Farak padta hai. Roz sochta hu joh chize kari nahi hai voh chize karni padh rahi hai (It affects me. Every day I think about how I am having to do things I never intended to."

He added, "Mai kabhi kabhi sochta hu 'Itna famous hona gunaah hai ho gaya kya? Mere se bhi toh famous log hai voh khush hai, mere sath aisa kyu hai.' (Sometimes I wonder 'Is being this famous a crime now?' Did I do something wrong? There are people even more famous than me, and they seem happy. Why is it happening to me?')."

The MTV Roadies XX fame expressed, "Kabhi kabhi sochta hu fir sochta hu sochke kya hi ho jaayega. Toh mat hi socho. Bas yahi hai (I think about it sometimes, then I think what's the point of thinking? So I stop. That's just how it is)."

Watch Elvish Yadav's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Elvish Yadav opens up about the impact of controversy on his family

Elvish mentioned how no one should ever experience all this and shared how these things have taught him a lot. He said, "Mature ho gaya mai time se pehle. Shayad joh mai 4 saal baad hona tha, voh ab ho gaya (I have matured before my time. Maybe who I was supposed to become 4 years from now, I have become that already)."

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was asked if his family was affected by these controversies and if they supported him. Elvish disclosed, "Parivaar mera humesha mere sath khada rha (My family has always stood by me)."

He shared how his family is strict and wouldn't have supported him at all if he were wrong. Elvish said, "Isiliye mere sath khade hai kyuki mai sahi hu. Voh khush hai joh mai kar rha hu life mai. Bas thode dukhi ho jaate hai jab aise ilzaam lag jaate hai (They stand by me because I am right. They are happy with what I am doing in life. They just get a little hurt when false accusations are made)."

Elvish emphasized that his family has always been supportive and no one is above them.

Workwise, Elvish Yadav is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 2.

