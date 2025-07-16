Did you know Yami Gautam played lead in a TV show? You'll be surprised to know who her co-actor was

It's a good feeling and inspiring to see actors grow in the competitive entertainment industry. Over the years, there have been many actors who ventured into TV before stepping into the big Bollywood industry. One of them is the talented star Yami Gautam. Many might not know, but Yami began her acting journey through Television and then ventured into films. It was 2009 when Yami featured in a popular show titled Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam. Did you know Yami starred opposite Gaurav Khanna here?

Yami Gautam's stint in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam

Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam aired from December 28, 2009, to September 2, 2010. It featured Yami Gautam and Gaurav Khanna as female and male protagonists. The storyline of the show revolved around two leads hailing from different social and cultural backgrounds falling in love and battling the societal norms to stay together. Gaurav played Abeer Bajpayee, whereas Yami portrayed Leher Mathur.

Watch promo of her show here-

While Abeer (Gaurav Khanna) is the favorite son of the house, who is pampered and spoiled and Leher is a doting and independent daughter of her family. The typical story resonated with the audience, and it became a popular show on Television.

Yami's character, her acting mettle and gorgeous looks garnered immense love from the viewers. Despite the absence of social media, this show was in buzz because of its interesting story.

Apart from Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Yami has starred in numerous television shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Raajkumar Aaryyan, and more.

It was 2012 when Yami debuted in Bollywood. Her first movie was Vicky Donor opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Yami's debut film itself became a huge hit and performed extremely well at the box office. After which, there was no looking back; the actress went on to feature in many movies like Total Siyapaa, Badlapur, Sanam Re, and more.

Speaking about her personal life, Yami is married to the popular film director Aditya Dhar. The couple tied the knot in a simple, intimate wedding on June 4, 2021. Last year, on May 10, the duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vedavid.

