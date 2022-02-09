EXCLUSIVE: Simba Nagpal reacts to claims that Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 because of Naagin 6

Simba Nagpal and his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash have collaborated for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Simba reacted to claims that Prakash won the reality show because of Naagin 6. “It is unfair, but actors are used to all of this. They are used to criticism and praise, but there will be one point where you will stop caring about all these comments. In the beginning yes it affects you. If I talk about my time in Splitsvilla, I used to get affected a lot,” reveals Simba.

He further adds, “But lately when I understood who I am, then I don’t care about anyone else’s opinion now. If you like me, you like me and if you hate me, you hate me, I don’t care. So if someone has won (a show), they have done that on their own merit, and if you feel it’s forced then be happy with that assumption. What should I say? Aap gharpe baith ke TV dekho, aur logon ko judge karo bas (You sit at home, watch TV and just judge people).”

Meanwhile, he is looking forward to Naagin 6. “I am very excited about this because I always wanted to play an army officer, and that too if I am getting that chance to do it with Balaji (Telefilms) then it’s a huge opportunity. Plus I love the script, storyline, I love how it’s going, how we are shooting, and we are working very hard on it, giving it our everything - blood, sweat, respect - everything is at stake. I know it will do well,” Simba signs off.

Also Read | INTERVIEW: Ekta Kapoor on reports of auditioning 55 actresses for Naagin 6, pandemic plot & Tejasswi Prakash