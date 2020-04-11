EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Dholakia REVEALS entry scene of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay took 3 days to shoot

During a live interaction with Pinkvilla on Instagram, Urvashi Dholakia got talking about her stint in Bigg Boss. Read on!

Little did we know that Urvashi Dholakia acted as a child artist in a series of shows before she went on to win hearts in the cult show- Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993). Post that, Urvashi has featured in a series of shows such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahiin Toh Hoga, among others. Amidst her host of shows, it was the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s 2001 show- Kasautii Zindagii Kay that made her a household name, having won her several accolades for her negative role. To begin with, Pinkvilla asked Urvashi about essaying the role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay and whether she is watching the second season of the show. While Urvashi, out rightly, said that she hasn’t watched the second season of the show, she revealed that while she was shooting for Komolika, it took here 3 days to shoot the entry scene of the show. That’s right! Urvashi revealed that Kasautii was already being shot, and her entry had come little later, and this was so new to her because Ekta had this entre image of Urvashi portraying this character.

“I was trying to make two ends meet, working round the clock to suffice my family,” shared Urvashi. Moving on, Urvashi said that during the first day of the shoot, in which she made her entry wearing a blue sari, the actress revealed that it took her three days to shoot. Why? Because Urvashi said that she was thinking as to what to do to make the part look different and she knew what Ekta wanted out of her but Urvashi was so nervous that she wasn’t getting the part right. Thereafter, Urvashi revealed that while sitting and thinking about her entry scene, she just started to roll her hair and “my director said yahi karo.” Yes, Urvashi said that all of them realized later that it looked good and got it into play. So, the iconic scene wherein we see Komolika rolling her hair stemmed out of nervousness.

Thereafter, in 2012, Urvashi participated in reality show- Bigg Boss 6 and, after being locked inside the house for several months, she came out as the winner of the show. Now, as we speak, all of us are in quarantine as the country is undergoing a complete lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic and therefore, Pinkvilla decided to go Live with Urvashi Dholakia. During our chat with the actress, she got talking about quarantine, her love for acting among other things, and when a fan asked Urvashi about her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Urvashi said that she loved every bit of her stay in the house. Also, Urvashi clarified that she did not love the show just because she own it. Furthermore, Urvashi revealed that she was prepared to leave the Bigg Boss house in the third week. That’s right! “I told the makers that I won’t last more than three weeks because in my head, I knew I was so correct and also because, I was nominated in the third week and then, I was nominated every week till the last week, but I loved it every bit of it,” shared Urvashi. Now, during quarantine, as we all are indoors, Pinkvilla asked Urvashi if she has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen because clearly, other celebs have been posting videos online showing their culinary skills and to this, Urvashi said that she hasn’t been cooking at all. Now, when we quizzed Urvashi about the reason as to why isn’t she experimenting with cook, she said that she has done her bit of cooking in the Bigg Boss house. “I have done jitna I had to do in the house, and post the show, I swore that I will never cook and I did not,” Urvashi told us.

Check out Urvashi Dholakia's post here:

ALSO READ: Urvashi Dholakia gets nostalgic about shooting Dekh Bhai Dekh; Says 'I used to rush to sets in school uniform'

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More