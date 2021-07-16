  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Bhandari calls Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s wedding perfect; Sangeet to be held tomorrow

Disha Parmar and Vedika Bhandari have earlier worked together in the TV show, Woh Apna Sa.
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2021 08:19 pm
Vedika Bhandari calls Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s wedding perfect Vedika Bhandari calls Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s wedding perfect (Pic Credit: Vedika Bhandari / Instagram)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After announcing their wedding date last week as July 16, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar finally tied the knot today. Many pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony have come out, and the couple looked perfect on their big day. Disha’s actress-friend Vedika Bhandari, who attended the wedding, called it ‘perfect’. “It was wonderful, actually perfect. You know fairy tales do come true,” Vedika told Pinkvilla.

Further speaking about the wedding, Vedika added, “They (Disha and Rahul) were very excited, but I think they were also very tired. They are happy, and I am happy that they are finally married,” smiles Vedika. The newly married couple along with their family and close friends have been rehearsing for the sangeet for a few days now. Vedika informed that the sangeet ceremony will be held tomorrow evening. Disha and Vedika have earlier worked together in the TV show, Woh Apna Sa.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s actor-friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Aly Goni was also a part of the wedding. He even took to Instagram to express his excitement. He posted a picture with Rahul from the wedding, and captioned it, “Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai.” Even Rahul’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wished the singer on Instagram. “Hum bohot khush hain...kyunki...AAJ KISI KI SHAADI HAI!! If I was in Mumbai...mujhe is mubaraq shaadi mein aane se koi nahi rok sakta tha! God bless you Rahul and Disha,” Divyanka wrote. Rahul was also quick to comment on the post saying, “Thank you so much Div”.

Also Read | Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Wedding PHOTOS: Dreamy bridal entry to proposal by groom, check out cute moments

Credits :Pinkvilla Pic Credit: Vedika Bhandari / Instagram

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Bhandari says Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar are perfect for each other; Shares sangeet deets
Rahul Vaidya singing ‘Ganesh Mantra’ right after his wedding to Disha Parmar is winning hearts; WATCH
Disha Parmar’s wedding look diaries: Mehndi to big day, take notes from Rahul’s bride on how to steal the show
Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Wedding: Singer pays heavy price after his friend betrays him; WATCH
Rahul Vaidya makes Disha Parmar blush hard as he kisses her in FIRST Photos as Mr & Mrs
Rahul Vaidya's flying kiss to his bride Disha Parmar walking down the aisle is all things love
close