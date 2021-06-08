  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Asha Negi opens up on Rithvik Dhanjani: ‘We both want the best for each other’

On the work front, Asha Negi will next be seen in Khwabon Ke Parindey.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: June 8, 2021 07:36 pm
Asha Negi speaks about Rithvik Dhanjani Asha Negi opens up on Rithvik Dhanjani
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Last year, one of television’s favourite couples - Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani had parted ways after reportedly being together for over 6 years. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when Asha was asked about her equation with Rithvik, here’s what she had to say. “It’s good. We both are on good terms and whenever we want to talk to each other, convey something to each other we do that, and it’s all normal. He has moved on, I have moved on and I think it’s been more than a year now, so we all should move on,” says Asha. 

She further adds, “You want the other person to be happy, healthy and be at the top successful… I think that’s the most important thing. So I think that is great, that we both want the best for each other. That is something which is beautiful, which should be there.” On the work front, Asha will next be seen in an upcoming show, Khwabon Ke Parindey. “I love travelling and the shoot was supposed to happen in Australia, so I thought there is no way I can say no to this. It was also very coming-of-age, something which I had never done before,” informs the actress. 

Is there any other web show on the way? “Yes there is but I don’t know if I can talk about it right now. But yes, there is something and we will have a chat once that is out,” adds Asha.

To watch the entire interview, see the below video:

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Asha Negi opens up on Khwabon Ke Parindey and Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi opens up about her career; Says her ex Rithvik Dhanjani helped her a lot
Asha Negi showers birthday love to ex beau Rithvik Dhanjani; Wishes him good health, happiness & success
After breakup with Asha Negi, is Rithvik Dhanjani dating Monica Dogra?
Rithivik Dhanjani pens a heart touching birthday note for ex girlfriend Asha Negi; Latter responds with love
Asha Negi OPENS UP on split with Rithvik Dhanjani: Don't have hard feelings but only love for him in my heart
EXCLUSIVE: Asha Negi on going through depression after failure of her two TV shows: I thought it's over for me