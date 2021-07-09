EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Sana Makbul feels inspired by Divyanka Tripathi & Shweta Tiwari

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Sana Makbul talks about her bond with her co-contestants of the show, Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari.

The actress Sana Makbul was one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is a popular face on the Indian television screens and has also made her mark in South Indian movies. The actress has recently returned to her home after completing the shoot of the adventurous show. She spoke exclusively with Pinkvilla about her experience of the show and who inspired her the most.

The actress shared that there was one actress about whom her perception completely changed when she saw her in action. The actress she was referring to was the fabulous and talented . Sana Makbul said, “This lady has wowed me in many ways.” She also called her a strong woman.

The actress also shared in her interview her views on the actress Shweta Tiwari. She said, “I consider her a strong lady. We have heard about numerous incidents in the life of the actress, hence even before meeting her I knew she is a very strong woman.” Sana shared that when she met her in person, she was amazed by her personality.

Talking about her bond with the contestants of the show, she said, “Anushka is like a younger sister to me and when I see her, I am reminded of my sister, so I treat her like a baby. The actress added, “Shweta di and Divyanka Tripathi are the people I can look up to.”

