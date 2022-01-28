EXCLUSIVE: What’s in store for newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar? Celebrity astrologer & face reader REVEALS

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar made things official as they got married yesterday on the 27th of January in Goa. From the photos and videos that have surfaced on social media, it is evident that it was a rather fun, love-filled, warm, and intimate affair, blessed by the presence of the couple’s close friends and family. Mouni and Suraj look head-over-heels in love with each other in their beautiful wedding pictures, clicked by Priyam Parikh Pictures. As the couple sets out on this beautiful journey of marriage and companionship together, celebrity astrologer and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, what the future looks like for the lovebirds in terms of their relationship and careers.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji said, "Mouni Roy has tied the nuptial knots with businessman Suraj Nambiar and there is no denying that the lovebirds are madly in love with each other. As married partners, the two would always work towards cultivating a healthy relationship. Some problems might make their way into their relationship say five to six years down the line, but if they stand firm together they would be able to resolve all troubling issues. They should always focus on establishing crystal clear communication between each other and also understand the challenges of both.”

Guruji further shared details about their careers, and said, “Professionally, Mouni will continue to work in the entertainment industry, more so with OTTs. Also on social media, she will remain a popular face while her husband, Suraj, would keep concentrating on business."

We wish Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar a very happy married life ahead.

