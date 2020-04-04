EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Rhea Sharma on completing a year, friendship with Shaheer and more

In an exclusive chat with Rhea Sharma aka Mishti of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, we asked her how has her experience been so far, the most challenging part of playing Mishti and her camaraderie with Shaheer Sheikh and other cast members of YRHPK. We also asked her plans to beat quarantine in this global crisis.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma completed a year of telecast in March. The show, a spin-off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been hailed for being a breath of fresh air amid the saas-bahu sagas. In an exclusive chat with Rhea Sharma aka Mishti, we asked her how has her experience been so far, the most challenging part of playing Mishti and her camaraderie with Shaheer Sheikh and other cast members of YRHPK. We also asked her plans to beat quarantine in this global crisis. Over to her:

How has your experience been of shooting for YRHPK? Its been over a year now.

The experience has been really sweet because the character I got to play has got different shade. It was interesting to play this introvert girl with so many layers to her. Despite difficult situations, she has managed to remain positive. It feels good to play a character that gives hope and positivity to people. I think I am blessed to play Mishti.



When I had first spoken to you, you said Mishti and Rhea are quite similar. One year down the line, what dissimilarities do you see between the two?

Of course, there are some places where it is difficult to relate to Mishti. Especially after getting married, what kind of problems a girl faces, that is a challenging part for me. As an actor, I have to do a little homework to play the post-marriage part. it is challenging but it is fun.

Does it get monotonous?

The scenes that we get to do are not similar to the other daily soaps where they go round and round saying the same thing. I think for this, I need to thank our writing team and Rajan Sir because they keep innovating, trying hard and revising the story and script to make sure there is no monotony. Our show is very pacy and every week there is a new story so it doesn't get boring.

How critical are you of your performance?

I watch my show 95% of the time so that I come to know-how is the story going. I try and watch the show as an audience. I am pretty critical about my performance. If I find any mistake in my performance, I overthink a bit but I am glad that the audience is liking whatever we do.

MishBir has managed to garner a huge fan following. How do you feel about their on-screen pairing?

It feels great that Mishbir has struck a chord with people. Love to hear that people make it a trend, talk about it. Even we did not expect that our pairing would become this popular. Both me and Shaheer we believe in working hard and leave the other things to god. So, I think we are blessed to have such a beautiful story.



Despite your popularity, you are not too active on social media. Why? Your loved ones must advise you to be out there and connect to fans?

I have always been like this and this is one thing I don't think I need to change about me. I know that I should interact with my audience and fans, it is important but when it comes to social media, I am not the person who likes to post pictures every now and then. I am a person who likes to give importance to other things in my life apart from work. Even during my school or college, I never really posted pics on FB or Insta. This is how I am as a person. I am a little introverted and shy. I have been that way. That part of me hasn't changed yet.

Yes, my friends and family advise me to be active on social media. They must be fed up of telling me (laughs). But, as far as I have observed, I think my fans like me like this and know that this is me. I am original and haven't changed myself, even after getting a good show. This is what keeps me grounded and stick to my ground. I think we should do something you believe in and I never felt too strongly about social media. I genuinely feel work speaks louder than social media.

In our previous interview, both Shaheer and you had said that you were on a road to becoming friends. That equation has obviously changed now. How has the camaraderie evolved with everyone in the last one year?

We (Shaheer and Rhea) are friends now (laughs). After finishing a year, even before that, we (cast members) really became good friends, like a family. So, we never come with the air that someone has more experience. The relationship is very cordial and peaceful with everyone on sets.

Lastly, now that we are locked inside. How do you plan to spend your time in quarantine?

I think all of us should just stay home to prevent the spread. I will be watching a lot of good content, I will be doing household chores, cooking, writing also as I don't get time otherwise. I would request everyone to do the same.

