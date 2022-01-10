Happy Birthday Drashti Dhami: 5 times the actress and her hubby proved that they are bitten by travel bug

Drashti Dhami is not much active on television these days but still enjoys a huge fan following. She rose to recognition from the show Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi in which the actress was seen opposite Gurmeet Choudhary. Her portrayal of the character Geet won audiences’ heart. She was associated with the show until it ended in December 2011 after the closure of the channel. But this is not her debut show. She made her acting debut with Star One's Dill Mill Gayye, where she portrayed Dr. Muskaan from 2007 until 2009.

In 2012, Dhami made a brief appearance through her dance performance for the show Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. Later, she was seen playing the lead role in the Colors TV show Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon opposite to Vivian Dsena. Drashti had also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and emerged as the winner alongside choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan. Well, in 2015, Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The couple is often seen sharing a lot of pictures especially travel which will immediately inspire you.

Today, the actress is celebrating her birthday and on this day let’s take a look at her travel pictures with hubby.

Recently, she was seen in a web series The Empire where she essayed the role of Khanzada Begum. The series is about the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, starting from Babur. The story begins from Farghana where the young prince Babur is crowned as emperor at a young age after the death of his father, Umar Sheikh. His grandmother Aisan Daulat Begum guides him in his rule.

