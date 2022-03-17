Holi 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar won’t be able to celebrate the festival together; Read Deets

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in July last year, and this is going to be their first holi after marriage. However, the couple won’t be celebrating the festival together because of prior work commitments. “I am going to be in Dubai on holi. Initially we had planned on celebrating holi together, but now that I have got a show, and you know work is priority so I am actually going to be doing a show and not celebrating holi. I am doing two shows - one is a holi show, and in the evening there is a private show - both are in Dubai. That’s why I am not going to be celebrating holi as such with Disha,” informs Rahul.

He further adds, “Yes, she was a little like ‘are yaar, I took a holiday and you’re not there’. But I was like what to do. Though we both are very accommodating with each other’s work. I mean there are times when she is busy on certain occasions, and then likewise I am busy on certain occasions. But she is very understanding.”

Meanwhile, Rahul says that he loves the festival of colours. “I love holi. Since childhood I have been such a holi fan, but obviously as we grow a little matured you understand that you shouldn’t be wasting so much water. So that’s why we end up now just playing with a little bit of gulaal, and having great food that day with friends and family. So that’s what it is,” the singer concludes.

