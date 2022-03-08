Sa Re Ga Ma Pa EXCLUSIVE: Winner Neelanjana Ray recalls meeting Raveena Tandon; Says ‘It’s special for me’

Neelanjana Ray was recently announced as the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2022, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the singer opens up about her win, guests on the reality show, and what she will miss about it. Neelanjana says soon after the announcement of her win, she first hugged her parents. “Then my co-contestants, who are my musical friends, came running to congratulate me. Soon after, my relatives started calling and even now I am still in that space where I am getting so many messages. I thanked the almighty and the audience,” she shares.

She informs that one of her most memorable moments from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was meeting Raveena Tandon, who had appeared as a guest on the show. “In her episode I got an opportunity to sing a very different song, which was originally sung by SPB (SP Balasubrahmanyam) sir. There is one antara by Lata (Mangeshkar) ji too, but mainly its SPB sir’s song. I sang “Tumse Jo Dekhte Hi Pyar Hua” (from Patthar Ke Phool),” says Neelanjana.

She further adds, “So my preparation for it was completely different as I had to present it as a female version. Those memories are there, and that’s when I actually sang for an actress for the first time. That moment assured me that my dreams are coming true, as my father and I always dreamt that I would sing and big actresses would lip sync to it. Ma’am (Raveena Tandon) wished me good luck, hugged me, and just by looking at her I got to learn so much. That meeting is very special for me.”

What will she miss the most about the show? “We feel connected to every aspect of it, but what I will miss the most is the stage where we used to perform,” Neelanjana concludes.

