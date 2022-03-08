Women’s Day EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi feels Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was immensely empowered

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya opened up on International Women's Day. She informed that it’s a working day for her. “I am shooting, which I think is the best way to celebrate it,” smiles the actress. She has been a part of many popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She had even appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and had received a lot of love for her performance in the tasks assigned on the show.

Talking about her onscreen characters, and the ones she most relates to, Divyanka says, “Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was immensely empowered. She not only looked after her house but was also a successful dentist. Most of the time she had a smile on her face, but even in anger sometimes she was just herself. She made other people’s as well as her own life better. It’s not like she has only done good for other people, like we see in many daily soaps where the lead protagonist is working towards doing good for other people but doesn't do much for herself,” says Divyanka.

She further adds, “But Ishita did well for herself too, and has fought for her rights. So I love her. Besides this fictional character, I also loved anchoring for ‘Crime Patrol: Women Against Crimes’. Everyday while shooting we used to address several issues that women used to face, and sometimes even if it wasn’t in the script I would research on my own and try to find out ways which women can use to uplift themselves if they are stuck in a problem. I loved that journey too.”

Furthermore, Divyanka says her mother is an inspiration for her. “My mother is an unstoppable woman. She never feels like she is growing old, rather with every passing year she only tries to learn something new and strives to evolve. That’s how I would like to be when I would be her age,” she concludes.

Also Read | Women’s Day EXCLUSIVE: Erica Fernandes says roles on TV are being written with a focus to empower women