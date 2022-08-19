Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9 EXCLUSIVE: Neeti Mohan to join Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik as judge

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is back with its ninth edition, and the makers are extremely excited about this non-fiction show for kids. The singing reality show has been in the news ever since the announcement of its comeback. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9 will be judged by the versatile Padma Shri awardee Shankar Mahadevan, along with music composer and singer Anu Malik. Joining them on the judge's panel is playback singer Neeti Mohan. She is known for giving some amazing tracks like Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Fitoor from Shamshera to name a few.

A source close to the development of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9 exclusively informed Pinkvilla about Neeti Mohan judging the show. The source further added that the contract has been signed and this will be Neeti's first association with the channel. "Neeti will bring a dash of freshness to the judges' panel while we have our seasoned personalities, Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik from the music industry."

Neeti Mohan is locked as the third judge for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9 is Shankar Mahadevan's first stint as a judge for a kids' singing reality show. The show is being hosted by people's favourite Bharti Singh. Anu Malik, who recently joined Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9, said, "I am very excited about judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. In fact, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is a prestigious show for singers as well as music enthusiasts and while I have been following the show, this is the first time I will be a part of it and I am really kicked. It is a new challenge, and I am really happy that the channel has decided to have the tremendously talented Shankar Mahadevan as one of my co-judges on the panel."

Anu Malik on being a part of the reality show

Adding further, Anu Malik said, "We will surely help nurture these young kids together. I absolutely feel it’s necessary to groom them at the right time so that they achieve their dreams of becoming a singer with the right guidance. I am looking forward to this new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs and I cannot wait to experience the talent that the kids will bring in."

The auditions for the show have already begun.

Also Read | TRP Report: Anupamaa retains numero uno position; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures second spot

