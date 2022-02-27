Smart Jodi EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Mahajan says other reality shows are couple breakers; Likes Ankita Lokhande, Vicky

New reality show Smart Jodi premiered yesterday, and Rahul Mahajan alongwith his wife Natalya Ilina Mahajan has participated in the show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvila, Rahul opened up on the show, his strategy and more. “To be honest, other reality shows are couple breakers, like there could be fights between them or can cause other problems too. But Smart Jodi is one such show where the couple come together, and we relive the moments of our marriage,” says Rahul.

He further adds, “It is one show that brings the couple even more close to each other, and the best part is we get to work with our life partner. They (makers) are treating us well with good clothes, great sets, and all the couples and their stories are so beautiful. So you fall in love with each other all over again and enjoy that process.” Meanwhile, he also talks about his strategy for the reality show.

“Our strategy is to have fun, the way we are being funny, light-hearted and romantic. You have to be real and that's the strategy. You can’t fake it. So whatever will happen, it will be genuine,” informs Rahul.

Meanwhile, according to him, who is the smartest jodi on the show besides him and his wife? “In our show, Natalya and I like Ankita (Lokhande) and Vicky (Jain) as a smart jodi. We really like them,” Rahul states.

Other couples who have participated in the show are Bhagyashree and husband Himalay Dassani, Balraj Syal and Deepti Tuli, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, among a few others.

