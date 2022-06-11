Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh says he would go to Shah Rukh Khan for love advice - EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Mika Singh’s Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti will premiere on June 19 on Star Bharat. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the singer revealed his elder brother Daler Mehndi’s reaction to him taking up the show. “His reaction was that firstly I am fooling them for so many years now. For the last 20 years I have been telling them that I will marry now, then later, then next year, then the following year, and so on. So they said, ‘You wasted so much time, and now if this is really happening with you then you get married’,” shares Mika.

He further adds, “I was silent, so they said at least get engaged, if not that then at least make us meet someone - whoever you like in Swayamvar, so that we can do some bhangra. I said I am trying my best. Some really nice girls from all over India have participated in the show, and I feel something good would truly happen, and I will find someone.”

Mika says his season of the show is different from the ones that have aired in the past. “I won’t talk about the previous seasons. I will talk about mine. This time things are happening very differently, for instance in the past no one has made a music video but we have, and it’s turned out well. There has been a good response to it, and people are even making reels on it, people are dancing and enjoying themselves. I am giving my hundred percent input in this,” he states.

Meanwhile, we played a fun rapid fire round with Mika Singh. When asked one Bollywood actor he would go to for love advice, he says, “I will go to Shah Rukh bhai (Shah Rukh Khan). He is a full romantic hero, jinse hum romantic tips le sakte hai.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

