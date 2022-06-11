Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh says he’d like Salman Khan to attend his bachelor party; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti will premiere on Star Bharat on June 19. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Mika Singh opened up about participating in the show, elder brother Daler Mehndi’s reaction, and a lot more. He also reacts to the reports that his close friend Kapil Sharma will be organising a bachelor party for him.

“Haan abhi dekho. We party everyday, sometimes he comes to my place and sometimes I go to his. So that is really the best part about this show - that he appeared on it, and he didn’t participate as a celebrity but as a brother, and effortlessly showcased our brotherhood and friendship - that this is what we are. What we are normally in real life, is how we are on the show too,” says Mika, who also talks about a special cook-off segment on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti.

“We have one segment where I will cook and so will they (participants of the show). As yet, my cooking has been the best,” he laughs.

We also play a fun rapid fire round with the singer. In that segment when asked, which Bollywood actor he would like to attend his bachelor party, Mika Singh was quick to respond, “Salman Bhai”. He shares a close bond with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, at a press meet held in Jodhpur recently, the show’s host and singer Shaan gave a glimpse of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’s set to everyone present at the do. Jaspinder Narula and Bhoomi Trivedi had also performed at the event.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor, recreates Amar Akbar Anthony song Parda Hai Parda