Women's Day EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi says her mother is her inspiration; Reveals her & Karan’s plan for their moms

International Women's Day 2022 is around the corner. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash opens up on the big day, and how she will be celebrating it. “I really think that it’s a blessing to be born as a woman, because we as women have so many things that we can contribute in terms of the society, nature, and every way possible. Be it just bringing life into this world, or just having the mental strength,” says Tejasswi.

She states that there is nothing that a woman cannot do. “I was shooting till 4 in the morning yesterday, and I couldn’t sleep when I reached home because I was so exhausted. So I ended up falling asleep at around 7 am and woke up at 10 am for a shoot at my house. So I have slept only for three hours, and I am going to be shooting till 3 in the morning again today. I haven’t had a single day off ever since I got out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, and it’s something that Karan (Kundrra) keeps telling me that, ‘I don’t know how you do it. The kind of strength you have, I would have gone crazy if I would have shot like you’,” says the actress.

She further adds, “And it’s crazy - late night shoots, there are a lot of jungle sequences, in the Naagin attire you still have to look fit, and stuff like that. So this is what I am talking about women. Once they want to do it, they will do it. I am sure men can do it too, but we just do it better.”

Sharing her plans for Women’s Day, Tejasswi informs, “I am planning on celebrating it with my mum. Also, me and Karan have planned on taking our mummas out, but it completely depends on the shoot. We are not sure, but it was my idea by the way.”

Tejasswi says her biggest inspiration is her mother. “I really do feel that she has had a challenging life. We didn’t have my dad around, because he used to work in Saudi. She has survived all these years without my dad being around, and has really taken care of me and my younger brother. We have both grown up to be well educated and we both finished our engineering. In fact, Pratik’s doing his masters now. I want to be something like what my mom has been for me. I don’t know if that is even possible, but I am going to keep trying and if I am even 5 percent of what she is, that will be something,” she concludes.

