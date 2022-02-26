Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to come together for music video ‘Rula deti hai’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the new lovebirds of the television industry. The duo developed a liking for each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and soon they fell in love. They expressed their feelings for each other on the show. Karan Kundrra went down on one knee to express love with a rose. Even after coming out of the house, they are often spotted together. Now, to the delight of their fans, they are featuring together in a music video.

As per the post shared by Karan Kundrra on social media, the audience will get to see their favourite couple in a music video. They are coming together for a romantic music video named Rula Deti Hai, and it will be released on 3rd March. It is made under Desi Music Factory Production and the song has been sung by Yasser Desai. The music is provided by Rajat Nagpal. In the first look of the music video, Karan Kundrra is seen hugging Tejasswi Prakash as they sit by the beach.

Karan captioned, “#Ruladetihai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash So it’s releasing on 3rd March on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel stay tuned.”

See post here:

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla Team, Tejasswi shared about the feeling of being in love with Karan Kundrra. She said, “It feels amazing to be in love. I have always loved love. It’s just even better because it's with Karan. He is amazing. I think there is a lot about himself that he is also realising. The Karan Kundrra that a lot of people knew outside is not the same anymore and he loves that.” Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of Bigg Bos 15 and she is presently seen as the lead of Naagin 6.



Also read- Fans applaud Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6; Say ‘Current season reminds of Mouni Roy's season 1’