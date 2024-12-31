5 Best Turkish dramas of 2024: Mehmed: Sultan of Conquests to No Mercy and more

Turkish dramas have gained worldwide recognition due to their mind-blowing content and storyline. The popularity of the actors contributes to the show's popularity, making them worth watching. This year, several Turkish dramas, ranging from various genres, made their debut. However, there were only a few which received love from the viewers and stayed with them this year. As 2024 wraps up, let's look at the 5 best Turkish dramas that won the hearts of the audience with their impeccable stories.

Here are 5 Best Turkish dramas of 2024:

1- Mehmed: Sultan of Conquests

Turkish Titlle: Mehmed: Fetihler Sultani

Based on the 15th century, the story follows the journey of the most important ruler in Ottoman history, Fatih Sultan Mehmed. The show depicts how he should fight with enemies inside and outside the palace in order to conquer Istanbul, his biggest dream. The show features Serkan Cayoglu, Selim Bayraktar, Seckin Ozdemir, Tuba Unsal and more in important roles.

Watch Mehmed: Fetihler Sultani's promo here-

2- No Mercy

Turkish Title: Gaddar

Gaddar is an action crime Turkish drama that revolves around the life of a soldier. After returning home from war, the soldier discovers that his girlfriend is missing and his family is broken. He observes his neighbourhood overrun by crimes. To protect and save the lives of his loved ones, this soldier becomes a hitman. This Turkish drama features Cagatay Ulusoy, Sumeyye Aydogan, Onur Saylak, Erdal Ozyagcilar and more in important roles.

Watch Gaddar's promo here-

3- Winds of Love

Turkish Title: Ruzgarli Tepe

Zeynep is the intelligent, well-mannered, and exemplary daughter of the wealthiest family in her town. Halil, on the other hand, is a young man who lost both of his parents at a young age and now lives with his aunt, harboring a desire for vengeance against those he holds responsible for his family's fate.

Despite the burdens of their respective backgrounds, these two young people will find themselves caught in an unexpected and complicated situation. Ruzgarli Tepe stars Gokberk Yildirim, Cemre Arda, Alp Akar and more in pivotal roles.

Watch Ruzgarli Tepe's promo here-

4- Ru

Turkish Title: Ru

The story of this Turkish show revolves around a 38-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, Reyan and Uzer. It depicts an extraordinary love that blossoms despite all odds in a coastal town in the Aegean. Ru stars Meryem Uzerli, Burak Berkay Akgul, Hira Koyuncuoglu and more in pivotal roles.

Watch Ru's promo here-

5- Kubra

Turkish Title: Kubra

Gokhan, a young man, receives unknown message from a send named Kubra. Kubra gives Gokhan information that warns him about events unknown to anyone. Gokhan embarks on a difficult journey when he accepts this truth. Cagatay Ulusoy, Aslihan Malbora, Ahsen Eroglu and more play important roles in Kubra. Kubra is one of the best Turkish dramas on Netflix in English language.

Watch Kubra's promo here-

While these were the best Turkish dramas of 2024, we can’t wait to watch other upcoming Turkish shows releasing in 2025.

