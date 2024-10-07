7 Major Highlights from Bigg Boss 18 premiere episode: Salman Khan’s unique conversation with AI to Shehzada's revelation of his sudden exit from TV show

Bigg Boss is back with its new season. This season will be full of high-voltage drama and surprises that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. From the first day of this new season, the show didn’t disappoint and gave us some remarkable moments to enjoy.

The 18th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has kicked off with a bang. The stylish entries of the contestants have already set the stage for an engaging season. It will be fascinating to see how these contestants, with their unique personalities and performances, will keep the audience hooked in the upcoming episodes.

7 Major Highlights from Bigg Boss 18's premiere episode

Let’s now look at seven major highlights of the show that left us all spellbound. Keep reading for some interesting twists and turns.

1. Unique Glimpse on Past, Present, and Future

Bigg Boss always surprises with its unique themes, and this season is no different. The premiere episode took a fascinating turn as we witnessed a convergence of Salman's past, present, and future. We saw Salman Khan communicating with his past self, discussing future movie offers, while his future self was seen hosting the 38th season of Bigg Boss. This unexpected twist set the stage for an exciting journey ahead.

2. Salman Khan Playfully teases Chahat Pandey

During the candid conversation, Salman Khan playful teases Chahat Pandey over the struggles. When Chahat Pandey said, “Ek chota sa sapna that mera jab mein gaav se sheher mein aai thi, koi godfather nahi tha mera, jo kuch bhi kiya hai maine apni maa ke aashirvad or apne balbute pe kiya hai.” (I had a small dream when I came from the village to city, I didn’t have any godfather, and whatever I am today I because of my mother’s blessing and hard work) Salman Khan teased her saying, “Basically ap mujhe keh rahi ho ki ap toh director Salim Khan Ke bete ho, ap industry mein peda hue ho, apke father ke pass gaadi thi, toh apne toh koi struggle kiya hi nahi.” (So basically you meant to say that I am director Salim Khan’s son, I am born in industry, my father had a car, and never struggled.”

Advertisement

3. Shehzada opens up on his sudden exit from longest-running TV show

In the conversation with Salman Khan, Shehzada Dhami indirectly pointed at Rajan Shahi and the team for targeting him and humiliating him in front of the production team. Further adding to it, Shehzada mentioned that he had worked continuously and never took a break, but one day, he was asked to take a leave and was later called by the team and subsequently removed from the show.

4. Avinash says Chahat always pretended to be number 1

Avinash Mishra made a dazzling entry into Bigg Boss 18 and had a lively conversation with Salman Khan. During the chat, Salman Khan inquired about Avinash's experience of working with Chahat Pandey, and whether he was removed from the show because of her. Avinash responded by saying he had an okay experience working with her and clarified that he was not removed because of her. He further mentioned that Chahat created a Bigg Boss-like environment on the set and claimed to be number one.

Advertisement

5. Aniruddhacharya talking to Salman about his marriage

In the latest premiere episode of Bigg Boss, Anirruddharcharya played the role of matchmaker, where he asked a contestant about his age and later pointed towards Salman and said “ "Do dekhna padegi. Ek aapke liye, ek inke liye” (Now I will have to find two girls) to which the actor refused. But later, Anirrudharcharya assured Salman, saying, "Mai joh launga voh bhagegi nahi” (The bride that I will find for you will not run), to which Salman playfully responded, "Humko bhagodi chahiye" (I want a girl that runs away).

6. Vivian Dsena says yes to Bigg Boss after 8 years

The popular TV actor, Vivian Dsena, entered Bigg Boss 18 and had an amazing interaction with Salman. During the conversation Salman asked, “Kitne saalo ke baad apne Bigg Boss ko haa kaha hai.” To which Vivian said that,”8 saalo se this is 9th year.” When asked the reason for accepting the offer this year, Vivian said he had a realization that he made a mistake rejecting the offer.

Advertisement

7. Vivian and Alice Kaushik in the Top 2

With his charming personality and ability to connect with the audience, Vivian Dsena has entered Bigg Boss to show his strategic planning. Whereas Alice Kaushik’s strong determination and eyes on the Bigg Boss trophy made her a standout contestant. With their strong personality and attitudes, it would be interesting to see their Bigg Boss making their way to secure the top 2 position.

In the premiere episode, Bigg Boss introduced us to various interesting contestants, each with different personalities and struggles, but all sharing a goal of winning the Bigg Boss trophy. It would be interesting to see how these contestants will make their place in the audience's hearts and win that shiny trophy.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra, Shehzada Dhami to Vivian Dsena; full list of confirmed contestants