Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Aniruddhacharya wishes to find bride for Salman Khan; says 'Mai joh launga voh bhagegi nahi...'

In just few hours Salman Khan will be on our Television screens, greeting and entertaining us with his hosting mettle. The countdown for Bigg Boss 18 begins! Taking a break from his movies, Salman is set to entertain his ardent Bigg Boss fans. On the premiere episode, special guest Aniruddhacharya, who is viral for his life advice, will be seen appearing on the first episode of the show.

Colors TV dropped a new promo featuring special guest Aniruddhacharya on the Bigg Boss 18 stage. A well-known politician will be seen standing alongside Salman Khan as the politician is set to enter the controversial show as a contestant.

The politician contestant stated, "Politicians are greedy. The greed is to make people know about them." Aniruddhacharya asked the politician-turned-contestant whether he was married. The contestant revealed that he is not married. Aniruddhacharya inquired about the contestant's age and he disclosed that he was younger than Salman Khan.

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo featuring Aniruddhacharya here-

Salman then said that he and the contestant were still young to get married. Aniruddhacharya said, "Do dekhna padegi. Ek aapke liye, ek inke liye (I will have to find two brides. One for him and one for you). " The actor refused.

Aniruddhacharya assured Salman saying, "Mai joh launga voh bhagegi nahi (The bride that I will bring for you, won't run away). Salman quipped, "Humko bhagodi chahiye" and bursts out in laughter.

The channel has kept audiences on the edge of their seats by releasing back-to-back promos of Bigg Boss 18. Unfortunately, Nia Sharma, who was a confirmed contestant of Salman Khan controversial show, has backed out and won't be participating in the show.

Based on the theme of Time Ka Taandav, the 18th edition promises to keep audiences entertained throughout as Bigg Boss will predict the future of the contestants and change the dynamics of the game.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres tonight (October 6) at 9 PM on Colors TV. The episodes will be available to watch anytime on Jio Cinema.

