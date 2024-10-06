Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan accuses contestant of having attitude; latter says 'Kisi aur ke sath yeh hota toh voh apni zindagi...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Bigg Boss Season 18 grand premiere is just a few hours away and we can't wait to witness the drama! To keep the fans updated about the premiere episode, the channel dropped a new promo featuring two male contestants of Bigg Boss 18. While their faces are not revealed, these two participants can be seen sharing their working experience with the same producer.

Colors TV dropped a new promo of Salman Khan on their official social media handle. In this promo, two male contestants are seen standing on the stage of the show with superstar host Salman Khan. The promo starts with Salman accusing the male contestant, "Aapka bhayankar attitude hai. Jiske vajese aapko kaafi problems hui hai, workwise. (You have too much attitude due to which you have faced problems, workwise)."

Narrating what had happened, the male contestant revealed, "Sir mei jab vaha par gaya toh producer shouted on me 'Kaise utara tune. Pehen isko. Continuity hai. Tu pehen. Tu meri baat sunega. (Sir when I reached there the producer shouted me. He yelled 'Why did you remove that, wear it. You have to listen to me)."

Watch Bigg Boss 18 promo here-

Meanwhile, the second male contestant admitted working with the same producer and his production house and having a good experience with it. The second male contestant says, "It was a very good company sir."

Meanwhile, the first contestant said, "Joh mere sath hua tha, kisi aur ke sath yeh hota toh definitely voh apni zindagi khatam kar leta (What happened to me, if it would have happened to someone else so definitely that person would have ended his life)."

Prominent and controversial personalities are expected to be a part of Bigg Boss 18. A few names like Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Muskan Bamne and more are expected to be a part of Salman Khan's controversial show. While the names of the confirmed contestants are still awaited, fans are quite excited to witness the drama.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres tonight (October 6) at 9 PM on Colors TV.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

