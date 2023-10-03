EXCLUSIVE: Chahat Pandey on taking break from acting to pursue political career; says, 'It was my mother's...'

Actress Chahat Pandey is known for various shows like Durga: Maata Ki Chhaya, Hamari Bahu Silm among others. The actress is currently a part of Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer. Pandey plays the lead role in the show. However, she is set to take a break from the show as well as her acting career to try her hand at politics. The actress will be seen missing from her ongoing show due to the upcoming elections. Chahat will be replaced by Ishita Ganguly. Pinkvilla got in touch with Chahat and she confirmed the buzz about the same,

Chahat Pandey on pursuing politics

In a brief chat with Pinkvilla, Chahat Pandey said, "Yes, I'm concentrating on my political career and will contest in the upcoming election from Aam Aadmi Party for MLA's position for Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. I am not quitting my acting career and trying to manage working in both fields. While I will be on a break for a while, I can shoot for my show Nath on my day offs." We asked the actress about what made her choose the political route, she said, "My mother always wanted me to be a politician and I was also quite interested in it and thus I decided to take it up. It has been only six months that I've entered this space and I'm looking forward to how things will unfold in this field."



Have a look at Chahat's speech at a recent political rally

Chahat Pandey's journey in the television industry

Chahat Pandey started her journey in the showbiz world in 2016 with Pavitra Bandhan. She was locked to play the lead character of Radha in RadhaKrishn, however, she was later replaced by Malllika Singh. In 2019, the actress bagged the lead role in Humari Bahu Silk. She was in the news for raising the non-payment issue from the makers of that show. The issue was finally resolved in 2021. The actress then bagged shows like Durga-Mata Ki Chhaya and Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma fulfills in-laws wish: WATCH