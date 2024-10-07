Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra, Shehzada Dhami to Vivian Dsena; full list of confirmed contestants

Bigg Boss 18 kickstarted with Salman Khan introducing the audience to an exciting lineup of contestants participating in the show. From actors to politicians and other personalities coming from different industries, makers bring a diverse group of individuals to live under the same roof. Enthusiastic fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding dynamics of participants as they interact, form alliances, and stand against each other to compete for the title. Now, since the names have been officially announced on the show, let us take a look at the confirmed participants of Bigg Boss 18.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants

1. Vivian Dsena: He is a television actor who began his acting career in 2008 with Kasamh Se. Vivian received mainstream recognition owing to his performance in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani. However, his chemistry with Drashti Dhami in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon received immense popularity and critical acclaim. The actor also appeared in shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Sirf Tum. Vivian Dsena also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 8.

2. Shilpa Shirodkar: She is an actor by profession who is well known for her performances in films like Kishen Kanhaiya, Khuda Gawah, and Gaja Gamini, among others. She is also Namrata Shirodkar’s sister and Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law. After a 13-year hiatus, Shilpa Shirodkar signed the dotted lines for a television series titled Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013.

3. Karan Veer Mehra: He recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Karan Veer Mehra played a pivotal role in Pavitra Rishta and other television shows like TV Biwi Aur Main and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The actor was also seen in Ragini MMS 2.

Advertisement

4. Chum Darang: Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Chum Darang rose to fame by playing Bhumi Pednekar's love interest in Badhaai Do. She also appeared alongside Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. So far, the actress has participated in numerous beauty contests.

5. Alice Kaushik: Thanks to Pandya Store, Aice Kaushik became a household name. She began her career with Suryaputra Karna and went on to play a negative role in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. After Alice bagged Pandya Store, she found love on the sets of the show and started dating her co-actor Kanwar Dhillon. Bigg Boss 18 marks her debut in the realm of reality shows.

6. Chaahat Pandey: The actress has appeared in various shows, including Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer, Pavitra Bandhan, RadhaKrishn, Tenali Rama, and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Taking a break from her acting career, Chaahat transitioned to politics and participated in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections.

7. Nyrraa Banerjee: She is a prominent figure in the South film industry and has acted in several Telugu and Tamil movies. In Bollywood, she starred in the 2016 film One Night Stand. Nyrraa has also worked in several Hindi soaps, including Divya Drishti, Excuse Me Maadam, and Pishachini, and participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Advertisement

8. Muskan Bamne: Best known for playing the role of Pakhi in Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, Muskan Bamne is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18. She portrayed a young Shraddha Kapoor in the movie named Haseena Parkar.

9. Shehzada Dhami: The actor hit the headlines after he was ousted from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, wherein he played the role of Armaan. Reports claimed that he and producer Rajan Shahi had creative differences. Shehzada Dhami also acted in Shubh Shagun and fantasy drama series Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

10. Arfeen Khan: He is not only a life coach and author but also a TED speaker. Besides working closely with Hrithik Roshan, Arfeen Khan has collaborated with Kareena Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. He and his wife, Sara, entered the Bigg Boss 18 house.

11. Sara Arfeen Khan: She is an actor and an entrepreneur. Sara was featured in the 2010 hit show Dhoondh Legi Manzil Humein. Further, the actor became a part of shows like Zindagi Wins, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Siya Ke Ram, and Agent Raghav. Sara has also worked in Bollywood movies.

Advertisement

12. Tajinder Singh Bagga: He is a member of the RSS and a leader of the BJP. Tajinder was one of the youngest candidates to contest elections in 2020. He is the spokesperson of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the owner of a T-shirt clothing brand.

13. Gunaratna Sadavarte: Hailing from Maharashtra, he is a lawyer who presented a case in the Supreme Court debating that the reservation given to the Marathas was unconstitutional. According to reports, the State Bar Council suspended his license to practice for about two years due to his misbehavior.

14. Avinash Mishra: He is one of the popular television actors who gained recognition for his stints in Sethji, Mariam Khan- Reporting Live, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Ishqbaaz, and Titli. Most recently, he was seen essaying the role of Shivam Mukadam in Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara. Avinash worked with Chaahat Pandey in Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

15. Rajat Dalal: As per his Instagram bio, Rajat Dalal is a fitness enthusiast, trainer, and digital creator. He ended up being embroiled in a controversy when he was arrested for rash driving after allegedly hitting a biker. Rajat also hit the headlines for his feud with Ajaz Khan. Furthermore, reports emerged alleging his involvement in the abduction and assault of a teenager over a video.

Advertisement

16. Hema Sharma: Also known as Viral Bhabhi due to her dance videos. Hema appeared in films like Dabangg 3, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, and One Day: Justice Delivered. She hails from Muradnagar. Hema grabbed the spotlight in 2023 when she claimed she was manhandled by Salman Khan’s security team in 2019.

17. Shrutika Arjun Raaj: An actor by profession, Shrutika is recognized for her work in Tamil and Malayalam films. She left the entertainment industry but later returned to showbiz in 2022. The actress marked her return with the third season of the reality series Cooku with Comali.

18. Eisha Singh: Popular for her versatile roles and strong on-screen presence, Eisha Singh rose to fame with her stint in Ishq Subhan Allah. She shared screens with Vivian Dsena in the drama serial Sirf Tum. Later, the actress went on to star in Bekaboo and Jab Mila Tu.

19. Gadharaj: In a unique twist this season, a donkey will stay inside the house with other contestants for the first time.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss Season 18 is likely to run for 105 days, as host Salman Khan repeatedly mentioned during the premiere episode. Interestingly, the Dabangg actor also referred to Alice Kaushik and Vivian Dsena as the top two contestants of the race. You can catch the show on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Alice Kaushik and Vivian Dsena are top 2 contenders for finale?